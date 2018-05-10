Investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Projected to Triple by 2020 With Market Value of $1.2 Trillion

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to continue experiencing significant growth through 2020, with venture capitalists and tech companies investment in the sector tripling according to Forrester Research. With this growth, it is projected the market value is projected to be $1.2 trillion annually by 2020 with Global GDP annual growth rate of 3.5%. Technological advancements will enhance cognitive learning capabilities and innovators in the space will continue developing cutting-edge solutions, including various applications for mesh technologies not limited to the Internet of Things (IoT) and evolved tracking devices. Additionally, it should be noted that AI has capabilities to benefit every industry in some form or fashion as big data and advanced analytics become more prevalent in strategic planning. The AI and IoT markets continue to grow rapidly across many verticals while creating a rising demand for high-performance technology and services. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Twilio, Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, announced that its licensed patent, which it holds as an exclusive licensee from Dr. Danny Rittman ("The patent"), was "allowed" by the US Patent and Trademark Office on May 2, 2018 covers tracking devices, systems and methods using patches with embedded electronic circuits.

This patent describes an electronic tracking device system that is contained entirely on a "sticky patch" package, called The Guardian Patch. The "allowed" status indicates that the IP is now protected and it will be assigned a patent within approximately three to six months.

The Guardian Patch is a communications device that is self-adhesive and can be affixed to any object in order to track it anywhere on the planet. The Guardian Patch, when incorporated into a network, can track an object's movements, in real time, at any location in the world, indoors, outdoors and underground.

The electronic system includes a network connection for communicating with other, similar systems in a mesh network using radio spectrum, computers, and mobile devices, including the Internet. The electronic circuit within the patch transmits signals to enable tracking anywhere on Earth - with or without GPS services. The system can store the affixed object's details for identification purposes on mobile tracking apps. The system includes its own power source that is expected to last one year.

Gopher is concurrently deploying the technology into the Guardian Orb Product as a "proof of concept" that the proprietary technology can be commercialized. The Company intends to integrate improvements and lessons learned through the deployment of the Orb into the Patch and will then seek commercial deployment. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

Other tech developments in the market of note include:

Wikibon Research recently called attention to Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), a well-established provider of all-flash storage platforms, who launched an important new product this week. In partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Pure Storage announced AIRI, which is an integrated hardware/software platform for distributed training and other compute- and storage-intensive AI workloads. Available now through selected Pure Storage reseller partners. the new product, whose name stands for "AI-Ready Infrastructure," is purpose-built for a wide range of AI pipeline workloads, ranging from upfront data ingest and preparation all the way through modeling, training, and operationalization.

Twilio, Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, in late April announced support for LINE within Twilio, making it possible for global developers to use one platform to reach customers on virtually any messaging channel. With the addition of LINE to Twilio Channels, developers and businesses can leverage one of the most popular messaging channels in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia to better serve customers in these regions. In addition to messaging, LINE provides content rich communications including native support for sharing images, audio and video files and interactive content types like menus, surveys and suggested responses. By using the Twilio platform to integrate LINE into their applications, developers have a uniform interface to take advantage of these rich capabilities and enhance the customer experience. LINE is the most recent messaging channel to be supported by the Twilio platform in addition to SMS, MMS, RCS, Facebook Messenger and more.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), yesterday announced NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform. NetApp Cloud Volumes offers customers a fully-managed, cloud-native file storage service that's integrated with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This release is the first step in a partnership that combines the reach of NetApp's world-class data services, backed by hundreds of thousands of customers, with Google Cloud's leadership in application development, analytics and machine learning. In addition, NetApp introduced a high performance, cloud-connected flash system to power artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications, as well as innovative new software to ensure superior cloud-architected infrastructure for data retention compliance. The company unveiled these innovations at its new Data Visionary Center, an immersive executive briefing center experience.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

