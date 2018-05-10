

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and/or Connected Persons



***** Guernsey, 10 May 2018 - Volta Finance Limited ('Volta' or the 'Company') was notified on 10 May 2018 by Stephen Le Page, a Non-Executive Director, that he purchased 5,000 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN number G00B1GHHH78) in Amsterdam on 10 May 2018 at €6.90 per share.



This purchase represents 0.0136% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at today's date. Following this transaction, Mr Le Page holds 25,326 ordinary shares, or 0.06326% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at today's date.



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) and Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION TEMPLATE | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging | |managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them | +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | | | | | Stephen Le Page | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status | | | | | Director | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment | Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction| | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | Volta Finance Limited | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier | 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial | Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | +----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Identification code | | | | | GG00B1GHHH78 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction | Acquisition of Ordinary shares | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and |Price(s)|Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | |volume(s) | €6.90 | | | | | | 5,000 | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated | | | | | | | |information | | | +----------------------------------+ | | |- Aggregated volume | 5,000 | | +----------------------------------+ | | |- Price | €6.90 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction | 10 May 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction | | | | | Euronext Amsterdam | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



For further information, please contact:



Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited voltafinance@sannegroup.com +44 (0) 1481 739810



Corporate Broker Cenkos Securities plc Sapna Shah Francesc Garcia Uriel +44 (0) 20 7397 8900



For the Investment Manager AXA Investment Managers Paris Serge Demay serge.demay@axa-im.com +33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47



***** ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80 Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.



Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.



***** ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.



