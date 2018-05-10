

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.(AAPL) has abandoned plans for an 850 million euros or $1 billion data centre in Ireland, citing delays in the approval process.



Apple announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in Athenry, County Galway, but a series of planning appeals delayed its approval.



Ireland's High Court approved that the company could go ahead with its data center in October, but an appeal was subsequently made by environmental campaigners to the Supreme Court.



Apple said today, 'Several years ago we applied to build a data centre at Athenry. Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data centre....While disappointing, this setback will not dampen our enthusiasm for future projects in Ireland as our business continues to grow.'



