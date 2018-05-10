

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of April, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in April after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



