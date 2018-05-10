

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Thursday amid data showing U.S. inflation is heating up.



June gold was up $5 at $1318 a barrel, taking back weekly losses.



The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.2% in April, the government said Thursday.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly came in unchanged in the week ended May 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department.



The report said initial jobless claims came in at 211,000, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 218,000.



The Bank of England decided to keep its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, on Thursday, and downgraded its near-term growth outlook.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent. The bank had previously raised its key rate in November 2017, which was the first hike in a decade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX