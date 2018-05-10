Insight engine for efficient knowledge management

Mabe is a global company that designs, manufactures, and distributes appliances to more than 70 countries around the world. In a joint venture with General Electric, Mabe manufactures appliances for the global market. In order to fulfill their requirements for describing, searching, organizing, and analyzing data from internal and external data sources, Mabe has chosen Mindbreeze technology, the insight engine and big data specialist, and TEC360 as their implementation and services partners.

Mindbreeze InSpire

Mabe makes use of several applications in which detailed information is collected. The goal of Mabe is to provide precisely this valuable but scattered information at the right time in the right context to the users and departments who need it. A targeted search of all data in the entire enterprise is now possible with Mindbreeze InSpire, which provides relevant information immediately, regardless of whether the data is stored in structured or unstructured formats and sources. But the Mindbreeze solution goes one step further and, as an insight engine, provides a clear 360-degree view of the search object for example, legal agreements, purchase orders, digitally signed documents, business partner and client information, and proof of delivery documents. This greatly facilitates the acquisition of information for the respective departments.

Rogelio Arizpe, Chief Information Officer, says, "Mindbreeze is transforming the way our executives, employees, and business partners obtain fast, unified, and quality information from very diverse sources, in a simple, secure, and insightful way."

"Mabe leverages the full power of our product to gain insight into their information assets. As Latin America is a strategic market for us, we are excited about the roll-out of Mindbreeze InSpire at Mabe", says Daniel Fallmann, Mindbreeze founder and CEO.

About Mabe.

Mabe is one of the largest multinational companies in México, with a total workforce of 21000. The company designs, produces, and distributes domestic appliances (stoves, refrigerators, etc.) to more than 70 countries.

About TEC360.

TEC360 offers innovative services and solutions for big and medium companies in Mexico and Latin America, with the objective of helping businesses to transform into more competitive organizations.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze, headquartered in Linz, Austria, is a leading provider of appliances for enterprise search, big data and knowledge management.

