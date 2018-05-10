Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, yesterday wrapped up its 10th annual Clarabridge Customer Connections (C3) event, where the winners of its Customer Experience Awards for North America were announced.

Recipients are Clarabridge customers and span a variety of industries. All have demonstrated superior innovation, leadership and measurable results with their customer experience programs.

Diamond Award: Honors an organization whose CX program is multi-faceted and shines brightly within the organization. Their CX program demonstrates vision, strategy, execution and results.

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 135,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 135,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

Luminary Award: Recognizes a company that has made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy.

Florida Blue , Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for nearly 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for nearly 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents. The line will welcome 2666-guest Nieuw Statendam in December 2018 and a similarly-sized ship in 2021. Holland America Line is a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK).

Revvie Award: Recognizes an organization with proven return on investment and bottom line revenue impact.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. American Family is the nation's thirteenth-largest property/casualty insurance group and ranks 315th on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, primarily through its exclusive agents in 19 states. American Family affiliates (The General, Homesite and AssureStart) also provide options for consumers who want to manage their insurance matters directly over the internet or by phone.

Innovation Award: Recognizes an organization whose CX program demonstrates out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts to the business or industry.

USA TODAY NETWORK , part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 100 brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 110 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences.

, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 100 brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 110 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. SharkNinja is an innovative leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands, Shark and Ninja. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use technology with a growing line of products that consists of vacuums, steam mops and a variety of small kitchen appliances. All SharkNinja products are sold at major retailers as well as directly to consumers.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005123/en/

Contacts:

LaunchSquad for Clarabridge

Chloe Guillemot, 212-564-3665

clarabridge@launchsquad.com