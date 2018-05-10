Platform for Financial Industry to Gain its Future Sustainability is Open for Public Crowdsale

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MoneyRebel, a FinTech startup that is establishing an all-in-one financial platform integrating a digital marketplace of advisors on blockchain, today successfully opened its ICO crowdsale for public. They are aiming to raise support of $28M; succeeding in raising already part of it, $18M is required to fund product development, personal experts and artificial intelligence will jointly change the industry of financial advising.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689272/MoneyRebel_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689273/MoneyRebel_Platform.jpg )

MoneyRebel is fighting against fossilized rules of the financial industry and immense costs for banking services. Therefore, to stay true to its creed while searching for financing his disruptive all-in-one financial platform it turned away from established financing institutions towards the raising capital through an ICO (Initial Coin Offering).

The crowdsale MoneyRebel ICO for all participants started on May the 10th 2018 and it will last until May 15th, 2015 or less, if the contribution hard cap is reached sooner.

From the support received during this ICO depends how advanced the MoneyRebel Platform will be in the end; if it reaches the product development cap of $18M, then the global public will be presented at the end of 2019 the most state-of-the-art financial platform for money budgeting and investment managing; with personal financial advisors, artificial intelligence, banking services with free basic banking features and a free smart debit card that will enable settlements in crypto. Financial advisors will be put on blockchain; in the long run only the highest-rated investment and financial advisors, as judged by fellow users, will become sustainable.

The financial advisors are already joining MoneyRebel platform for taking active part at the marketplace of advisors. Jacopo Proietti, the Founder of CoinWisely, described his decision to do so: "Our crypto advisory company will join MoneyRebel platform because is enabling way more trust in the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

Mitja Vezovišek, MoneyRebel CEO, confirms: "Financial industry is at breaking point. The capacity of digitalization and automatization enables us to put at one place the whole variety of financial advisors: wealth managers, financial planners, insurance specialists, financial coaches, tax specialists, and even lawyers and other advisors from the field of financial industry, who help people properly manage their money. And the advent of blockchain technology enables us to eliminate the doubts in the identities, track records and quality of all these advisors."

About MoneyRebel

Based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, MoneyRebel is an all in one financial platform with marketplace of advisors on blockchain that is also bringing together crypto-skilled financial advisors and newcomers.

For further information: https://moneyrebel.io/

Whitepaper: https://moneyrebel.io/Whitepaper_2018.pdf

Lightpaper: https://moneyrebel.io/MR_LightPaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/moneyrebel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moneyrebel/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moneyrebel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moneyrebelteam

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/moneyrebel/