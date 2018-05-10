Appian Corporation: Appian Recognizes AppMarket Winners at Appian World 2018

RESTON, Va., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced the 2018 AppMarket Award winners at its annual user conference, Appian World, in Miami Beach, FL. Organizations were asked to submit solutions that further enhance the development of enterprise applications on the Appian Platform. The winners were selected based on three key areas; creativity, innovation and effectiveness. The applications are now available in the Appian AppMarket (https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket), which serves as an online source for pre-built business solutions on the Appian platform, as well as tools and extensions to help build any application faster.

The 2018 winners are:

Cognizant's Digital Contact Center (https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/digital-contact-center) - App Innovation in Customer Journey

This application provides seamless omnichannel capabilities that support interactions over the telephone, email, mobile and the web. It offers various integrations across channels and systems to deliver a complete digital experience to customer contact centers. Integrations include robotic process automation (RPA) integration for intelligent routing of cases to bot and Amazon's AI/Machine Learning models for insights into customer behavior based on spending patterns and demographics.



Princeton Blue's Automated Label Management with RPA (https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/automated-label-management-with-rpa) - App Innovation in Business Operations

This application addresses a core Pharmaceutical business operations area, Label Management, which is often burdened with many human tasks and activities. The application leverages Appian RPA with Blue Prism combined with the process orchestration and exception handling capabilities of Appian to automate Label Management from end-to-end.

Appcino's User Audit Application (https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/user-audit-application) - App Innovation in Governance and Compliance

This application is designed to meet the auditing, compliance, security, and governance policies of companies implementing applications on the Appian platform. It offers details of a user's activity in the Appian environment with comprehensive analytics, proactive monitoring, and notifications. A robust set of out-of-the-box configurable alerts are also included to inform and control suspicious user behavior.

Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product Marketing at Appian, says, "The winners this year showcased the business value that can be added to any organization through software applications. The sophistication of enterprise applications is continuing to grow and we were especially pleased to see submissions leveraging emerging technologies, such as RPA, to further automate and streamline operations. Any of our Appian customers can now learn more about these applications through our AppMarket (https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket) in the Appian Community."

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

