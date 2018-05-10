Convercent Releases GDPR Capabilities for Ethics Cloud Platform

DENVER, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convercent, the leading provider of ethics and compliance software, today announced new platform capabilities designed to help global customers achieve compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements via the Convercent Ethics Cloud platform.

GDPR represents the most sweeping change to data legislation in decades, designed to protect citizens' rights. On May 25, 2018 thousands of global organizations will be required to comply with its regulations or be subject to fines. As a continuation of Convercent's ongoing innovation for global customers, enhanced GDPR capabilities, available later this month, will give customers of all sizes and industries a solution for not only staying compliant with GDPR, but also doing so with unmatched flexibility and control.

Convercent's new enhancements are integrated directly into the existing Ethics Cloud platform, designed to target the biggest challenges of GDPR compliance. Specifically, GDPR introduces a right for individuals to have personal data erased. In such Right to Erasure cases, compliant organizations run the risk of losing precious historical data - context that's critical in future analysis or investigations requiring the ability to identify patterns of behavior. With Convercent's new features, customers can redact only the sensitive information subject to GDPR, while preserving important context and maintaining overall data fidelity.

"GDPR reform marks a dramatic shift in how businesses handle sensitive data and requires that organizations make massive adaptations to comply with this new standard in global data privacy," said Philip Winterburn, chief product officer at Convercent. "We steadfastly believe in the power of data and the Convercent cloud software to streamline compliance programs and drive ethics to the center of business. That belief extends to the critical area of data privacy, and our new offerings will enable customers to comply without sacrificing the fidelity of their valuable data history."

GDPR requires organizations to implement structured systems for accessing, editing, and deleting personal data. Convercent's platform allows customers to easily track changes, control access, and manage personal data throughout the design and development of any new products or services. Finally, Convercent's Audit Program maintains a record of redaction events, while removing any historical reference to personal information.

"The GDPR regulation is a positive move forward for consumer privacy, yet it creates challenges for chief ethics and compliance officers who rely on this data to identify and manage ethical issues and cases in the organization," said Michael Rasmussen, industry pundit with GRC 20/20. "Convercent's Ethics Cloud platform enables global companies to comply with GDPR regulations without compromising the integrity of the overall case and campaign data which is essential for a successful compliance program."

Convercent is a strong advocate for the protection of individual privacy and is making GDPR capabilities available to all customers, providing global employees the same protections as their EU employees should they so choose. To learn more about Convercent's GDPR capabilities and support, visit our website (https://www.convercent.com/products/gdpr?utm_campaign=2018_Q2_WEB_GDPR&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=press-release).

About Convercent

As a leading global provider of ethics and compliance software, Convercent (http://convercent.com/) weaves ethics and values into everyday operations at some of the world's largest and most admired companies. Its Ethics Cloud Platform, which includes a suite of applications including Convercent Insights, Convercent Helpline, Convercent Campaigns, Convercent Disclosures and Convercent Third Party, leverages a global dataset to deliver business leaders the insights required to make proactive, informed decisions about their company's ethical health. Companies use Convercent to engage with employees, understand organizational risk and create opportunities for stronger, sustained business performance.

Convercent has over 600 global customers including Microsoft, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Capgemini and Under Armour. Customers span all industries, regions and sizes and represent a growing breed of business leaders who care deeply about driving ethics to the center of their organizations. Convercent is based in Denver, CO, with an international office in London. The company is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital and Azure Capital Partners.

