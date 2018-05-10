Nakskov (ots) -



Danish company Ortofon, the world leader in phono cartridge technology, today launches the MC Century - a limited edition product commemorating Ortofon's 100 year anniversary. The price, which is EUR10.000, also makes it the most expensive model Ortofon has ever offered to the high end market.



"We have spent the last 18 months developing this cartridge to celebrate our 100th anniversary this year. The new cartridge presents all the best and most excellent combination of experience, technology and use of materials Ortofon has ever created", says Christen H. Nielsen, CEO at Ortofon.



What makes MC Century so unique and costly is the use of diamond to manufacture both the stylus and the cantilever. The shape of the stylus, unique to the Ortofon brand, is as close as possible to the original cutting stylus and has been used in our previous high-end class cartridges. But for the first time, diamond has also been used to manufacture the cantilever. The effect turned out to be even better than the engineers envisioned.



"It's all about the feeling and experience this cartridge will offer the customers when they listen to music. When we auditioned this cartridge for the first time, it was beyond our expectations and was something we will never forget", says Christen H. Nielsen.



MC Century is manufactured with the same SLM-technology as previous high-class cartridges like MC Anna and MC A90. Selective Laser Melting technology welds fine particles of titanium together, layer-by layer, to construct a single piece body devoid of extraneous material and is greatly responsible for sound quality and resonance management.



"The vibration from the stylus creates the music. At the same time we need to reduce unwanted vibrations and increase the dynamic capability of the cartridge. The SLM-technique allows precise control of the density of the body material, allowing for extremely high internal damping. The final result provides freedom over vibrations within the cartridge body material. And we can do it with the best of all materials - titanium", says Christen H. Nielsen.



MC Century will only be manufactured as a limited series of 100 pieces, each with unique serial number.



The cartridge will be launched Thursday May 10th at High End 2018 in Munich.



Ortofon, located in Nakskov in the southern part of Denmark, will be 100 years old on October 9th 2018. The company employs 110 people and has offices in both USA and Japan.



Contact: Henrik Denta PR Contact +45 40 42 55 78 Henrik@denta.dk