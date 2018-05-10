FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Corporate Update: FanLogic Listens and Implements Changes based on Customer and Expert Feedback

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: FLGC, OTCQB: FNNGF, FSE: 0BJN "FanLogic", or the "Company") is a market leading digital promotions software company; unlocking the power of loyalty and social influence. Over the last 12 months, FanLogic has worked to develop a clear operating plan for the future.

With the assistance of industry-expert consultants and advisors, the Company has received valuable insights into our sales strategy and client development and marketing processes. "Companies are recognizing that they are not properly utilizing, enhancing, and monetizing their Social Media Assets" stated Randy Brownell, CEO of FanLogic. "FanLogic has their attention and we are collaborating to help them achieve these new Corporate Initiatives."

The Company is pleased to announce, after careful analysis, the following changes/enhancements are being implemented:

Enhanced sales leadership and team development.

Upgraded FanLogicInteractive.com website.

Product website, FanLogicConnect.com, to re-launch soon

Expanding digital development team.

Improved account management and communication.

Concentrate on growing the 170,000 plus active current FanLogic Network members.

Monetizing existing assets.

Attention to customer feedback, repeat business and referrals.

Focus on profitability.

Focus on accountability.

FanLogic is refocusing on the core value-add offering it delivers clients:

Generation of targeted leads through promotional offers

Elevated brand exposure

Data insights into current and new customers via segmentation scoping

Quantifying "influencer marketing" impact

Client feedback clearly suggests they are willing to support this evolved strategy and allocate substantial budgets for these services.

Target Markets/Sales Focus:

Professional sports leagues/teams

Influencer marketing groups/individuals

Large retail clients (physical locations and e-commerce sites)

Entertainment industry

Hospitality industry

Gaming/Casino industry

Advertising agencies -- Through our advisor, Mark Siciliano, we have mapped out a full SaaS sales launch strategy and will trigger this when we can do so with the proper marketing budget.

The Management and Board of FanLogic are confident these changes will lead to expanded growth for the company in 2018 and beyond and would like to thank our stakeholders for their patience during this transitional period. FanLogic's Growth Plan is in place and the Business Development Pipeline is strong.

We look forward to sharing the outcomes of our upgraded strategic direction and the successful implementation of these plans in the near future.

About FanLogic:

FanLogic is a brand referral platform used to drive leads, increase brand exposure and collect pertinent consumer data. FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based sweepstakes, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, and social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests.

FanLogic is the creator of the FanLogic Connect platform. FanLogic Connect is a marketing automation platform that drives qualified traffic to online and physical partner destinations via promotional events, sweepstakes, and reward-driven calls to action. FanLogic Connect also increases brand exposure and collects pertinent consumer data. FanLogic Connect provides clients the ability to monetize their social media following, and grow their existing audience while gathering highly valuable demographic and behavioral information.

For more information about FanLogic, visit:

http://FanLogicInteractive.com

For further information, please contact:

Randy Brownell

rbrownell@FanLogic.com

CEO

(888) 330-0759

