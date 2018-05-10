sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,72 Euro		-0,12
-0,71 %
WKN: A12ALT ISIN: US25456K1016 Ticker-Symbol: 7DP 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,985
19,163
16:42
18,98
19,17
16:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC16,72-0,71 %