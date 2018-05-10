

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) said that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Griffin, Executive Vice President and CEO of IngenioRx, the pharmacy benefit manager or PBM of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. His appointment is effective June 4, 2018.



As EVP and CEO for IngenioRx, a role he assumed in March 2018, Griffin is responsible for building the IngenioRx organization, which will begin offering a full suite of PBM solutions starting in 2020.



For the three years prior, Griffin served as EVP and President of Anthem's Commercial and Specialty Business Division. He joined Anthem in 2013 as President and CEO of the company's second largest affiliated health plan, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, a role he held for two years.



As previously announced by Diplomat Pharmacy, Atul Kavthekar, in addition to his duties as CFO, has temporarily assumed the role of Interim CEO of Diplomat until Griffin's appointment is effective.



With Griffin's appointment, the Diplomat Board will expand to eight members. At that time, Ben Wolin, Chairman of the Board, will resume his role and responsibilities as independent Lead Director.



The Diplomat Board has retained Ignite Search Partners to assist in the completion of this search process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX