Growth in oil gas drilling and production activities, due to decreasing breakeven oil gas production price, recovery in oil prices, technological advancements, and the increasing focus on deep ultra-deepwater reserves are expected to drive the demand for wireline services in Europe, during the forecast period.

The 29th Licensing Round in the United Kingdom, which culminated in March 2017, saw the UK Oil and Gas Authority offer 25 licenses for 111 blocks and part blocks to 17 companies. A healthy interest in a combination of the frontier and mature acreage across the UKCS, from both larger companies and smaller independents is expected to drive momentum for greater exploration and production activities.

In 2016, 36 exploration wells were drilled in the Norwegian continental shelf, with 18 discoveries made. The growth of resources from these discoveries was about 58 million standard cubic meter of oil equivalents. Most of the discoveries were small and near existing or planned infrastructure. With the incremental opening up of the Norwegian and Barents Sea areas for exploration and development and the technological advances that facilitate activities in these challenging areas, drilling activities in Norway are expected to remain at healthy levels for the foreseeable future. The growing number of exploration and production projects in major oil-producing countries are expected to drive the wireline services market in the region.

August 2017: Repsol SA awarded Archer a services contract. This is the second contract between the two companies. According to the contract, Archer will provide services related to perforating, washing, and cementing operation, wireline operations, and downhole mechanical bridge plugs.

Baker Hughes A GE Company

Halliburton Company

Expro Group

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Weatherford International PLC

Superior Energy Services Inc.

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis

7. Market Segmentation and Analysis

8. Regional Market Analysis

9. Key Company Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

