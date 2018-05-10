Five-a-side football operator Goals Soccer Centres reported a drop in sales on Thursday as it took a hit from the Beast from the East, and announced plans to splash the cash on an upgrade of its estate. In the first 18 weeks of the year, underlying like-for-like sales excluding the impact of snow were up 2.3%. However, the bad weather in March reduced sales by £500,000, resulting in an overall like-for-like sales drop of 1.9% for the period. Goals said it plans to invest a further £3m to ...

