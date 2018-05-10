Debt purchaser Arrow Global made saw revenues grow throughout the first quarter of its trading year as a result of an increase in core collections and a 19.9% increase in asset management income. Arrow's revenue expanded 19.6% to £77.1m for the three months leading to 31 March, thanks largely to the capital-light asset management revenues boost to £18.9m. Core collections improved 11.6% to £86.0m as Arrow's overall collections performance remained strong at 103% of original underwriting ...

