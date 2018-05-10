Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, announces that it will extend the closing date of its previously announced equity financing of up to $2.5 million and convertible debenture financing of up to $1.5 million, for up to thirty (30) days from the date of this release. This extension will provide investors additional time to complete and deliver their subscriptions for the 2nd tranche closing of these financings (the 1st tranche closing having been press released on April 27, 2018). The 2nd tranche will close as soon as possible, but in no event shall these financings remain open beyond June 9, 2018.

Details of the equity private placement and convertible debenture offering, described below, were previously announced in Therma Bright's press release dated April 19, 2018.

Therma Bright Inc. Acquires: coldsores.com

The Company is also pleased to advise that, having received regulatory approval, it has now completed the acquisition of the domain name: coldsores.com (previously announced January 17, 2018). As partial consideration, the Company has issued 328,098 common shares to the vendor, which shares are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"Therma Bright is pleased to announce that it has acquired coldsores.com as part of a rebranding and social media initiative for our preventative cold sore product; interceptCS. In the near future we expect to revamp our corporate website and will tie in coldsores.com to our existing two e-commerce websites; interceptcs.com and interceptcoldsore.com."

The equity financing is comprised of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for three years at a price of $0.05/share in the first year and thereafter at $0.10/share, subject to acceleration, at the option of the Company, in the event that its common shares trade at or above $0.13/share for 10 consecutive trading days following the date which is four months and one day from the closing date, and the Company has provided warrant holders with 30 days prior written notice of the accelerated warrant exercise date.

Three-year convertible debentures ("Debentures") are also being offered to eligible investors in principal amounts of $1,000 per Debenture, with 8% interest payable thereon. A minimum of 12 months' interest on the full principal amount will be payable, regardless of whether the Debenture is converted prior to such time. Subject to prior TSXV approval, interest may be paid in shares at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time of conversion. The Debentures will be convertible into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05/unit if converted in the first year and thereafter at $0.10/unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-fifth (1/5) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for one common share for a period of two years from the date of issue of the warrant at an exercise price of $0.05 if exercised on or before the date that is one year from the date of issuance of the Debenture or thereafter at an exercise price of $0.10. No fractional warrants will be issued, and such fraction will instead be rounded up or down to the nearest whole warrant, with 0.5 of a warrant being rounded up. The subscriber may convert the Debenture at any time until the maturity date. The Company may convert the Debenture on the earlier of, and at any time thereafter: (a) at any time after the date that is 12 months after the date of issue of the Debentures until the maturity date; and (b) the 16th day after the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV exceeds $0.075 for fifteen (15) consecutive trading days, provided such conversion date is at least six (6) months after the date of issue of the Debentures. Therma Bright may, at its option, subject to providing not more than 60 and not less than 30 days prior notice, redeem the Debentures in whole or in part.

In conjunction with both of these financings, the Company may pay a finder's fee in cash, shares or warrants, or a combination thereof, to eligible persons, subject to and in compliance with regulatory policies.

Proceeds received from these financings will be used for general working capital.

Both financings are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

