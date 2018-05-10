Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") announces Colonel Dallas C. Hack, MD, MPH, MSS, FACMPH, FS, CPE has been unanimously appointed to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Erwin Wong who is retiring. Colonel Hack is a brain injury expert and is board certified in Preventive Medicine with multiple degrees and certifications including a Master of Public Health and a Master of Strategic Studies. Colonel Hack will also serve on CVR's Medical Advisory Board as the company moves toward market entry of its disruptive medical device, the "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)."





CVR CSS Device



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1933/34563_a1525907308129_52.jpg

Colonel Hack has had a decorated medical and military career. Prior to his military career, Colonel Hack developed expertise in computer sciences and engineering, and served as Vice President for several biomedical companies. Dr. Hack directed the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) at the US Army Medical Research & Materiel Command (USAMRMC) from 2008 to 2014 where he led and coordinated over $2 billion in Trauma Research and Development funding (including traumatic brain injury) across all Department of Defense groups. The initiatives Dr. Hack developed have dramatically improved trauma care worldwide and have fundamentally changed the way the Food and Drug Administration regulates brain injury product development. Colonel Hack's other appointments included (among others) Command Surgeon for the Multinational Force in Iraq, Faculty Instructor at the US Army War College in Carlisle, PA, and Commander of the SHAPE Healthcare Facility in Mons, Belgium. Colonel Hack is a recipient the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit (twice) and was recognized as the 2015 Alumnus of the Year by his medical school, Loma Linda University.

Dr. Hack's extensive experiences, both in clinical and administrative capacities, will provide CVR with another unique perspective on its diverse Board of Directors. "When I was first introduced to CVR and this technology, I understood the imaging market very well and quickly understood that what they had was unique, both in terms of technology as well as a very large, untapped market" he says. "When we spoke about a potential role with the company, it went from talking solely about technological aspects to getting more involved with the business as a whole. Having long had an interest in developing diagnostics and therapeutics with applications to trauma, it appealed as a way to make great progress with those in the near future."

Colonel Hack's extensive work with new products and familiarity with the FDA, NIH, DoD, and industry processes will assist CVR as it navigates its own strategy for the CSS. "One of my main areas of focus throughout my career has been strategic planning," Hack continues. "We define a goal and put a program in place with all the elements needed to achieve that goal."

"We are honored and excited to bring Colonel Hack onto our Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for our company," says CVR CEO Peter Bakema. "As a leader and one of the most respected voices in the medical community at large, his commitment to helping us reach our great potential is invaluable. We look forward to his support and guidance as we continue to progress toward that goal."

Colonel Hack further states, "As someone trained in preventive medicine, my interest is in keeping people healthy, especially when talking about avoiding medical catastrophes, which is what strokes are. Beyond that, I've always had an interest in technology and product development, including bringing those things to market. Ultimately, the aim is to improve medicine as a whole, and so I'm excited to be a part of a company whose goals align with these."

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news please visit the company website www.CVRMed.com

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

(signed) "Peter Bakema"

CEO, President & Director

For further information contact:

Peter Bakema, CEO, President and Director

Email: info@cvrmed.com

or

Marc S. Lubow.

Vice President Capital Markets, Investor Relations

marclubow@cvrmed.com

Telephone: (403) 262-9888

Or

Brisco Capital Partners Corp.

Scott Brisco, President

Telephone: (403) 262-9888

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events related to the Joint Venture. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with commercialization of technology and the practice of medicine, (3) a change in health regulations, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease commercialization and development of the Joint Venture, (5) the risk that the Company or the Joint Venture does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.