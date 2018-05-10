Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG" or "the Company") (CSE: BIGG) (WKN: A2JSKG)(OTC: BBKCF), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has established a strategic operational presence in Washington, D.C., in close proximity to key federal departments and agencies, and incorporated a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary. BIG is ramping up its activities and strengthening its presence in the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. government agencies have already demonstrated a keen interest in BIG's proprietary technologies for tracing, tracking and exposing illicit activities and nefarious actors by peeling back the layers that would otherwise obscure criminal activities involving cryptocurrencies. BIG already counts the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Illicit Finance & Proceeds of Crime Unit, and the U.S. Department of Justice, among its clients. A pilot project with the U.S. Treasury Department is currently underway.

Robert Whitaker, BIG's Director of Forensics and Investigations, and Former Department of U.S. Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Illicit Finance & Proceeds of Crime Unit, Supervisory Special Agent, commented: "Establishing this office at the heart of America's policy-forming institutions is a very important and timely development in BIG's overarching vision. As we continue to establish our international presence in the world of cryptocurrency security and policy, this Washington office will enable our team to foster further inroads to top industry decision makers and regulatory bodies. Having developed key government and compliance relationships during my time with Homeland Security, I can't overstress how vital it is to be in the right place at the right time, and this office represents both, especially in light of the rapid emergence and adoption of digital currency use worldwide."

Significant agencies located in close proximity to BIG's Washington D.C. office include:

HSI (Homeland Security Investigations)

FBI

USPIS (U.S. Postal Inspection Services), which is responsible for monitoring and interdicting drug packages coming in via America's postal system

DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration)

IRS (Internal Revenue Service)

OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency)

Department of Treasury

FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)

BIG's CEO, Lance Morginn, added: "As the first and only developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions to build a presence in the city, our office in Washington D.C. makes sense for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it places us at the epicenter of the very government agencies that are particularly interested in and can benefit from our proprietary technology and analytical capabilities. Secondly, a crucial part of BIG's mission is to bring cryptocurrency mainstream. That entails not only providing the tools and forensic services that enable individuals and companies to feel confident when using digital currencies, but also participating in the development of policies and regulations that will support the use of cryptocurrencies in a secure and transparent manner. There is no better place to do that than in America's capital."

BIG's global headquarters is located in the technology-leading center of Vancouver, Canada. The Company also has an office in Zug, Switzerland, the heart of the growing Crypto Valley, where over 100 Blockchain companies benefit from the region's stable legal framework and supportive government policies.

On behalf of the Board,

Lance Morginn

Chief Executive Officer

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG) brings security and accountability to the new era of cryptocurrency. BIG has developed from the ground up a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling RegTech, Law Enforcement and Government Agencies to visually trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank VerifiedTM, offers a "risk score" for Bitcoin wallets, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

About BitRank VerifiedTM

BIG developed BitRank VerifiedTM to be the industry standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions. BitRank VerifiedTM offers the financial world a simplified front-end results page, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank VerifiedTM and its API are custom tailored to provide the RegTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting their regulatory requirements while mitigating exposure to risk of money laundering or other criminal activities.

About QLUETM

QLUE (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) enables Law Enforcement and RegTech investigators to literally "follow the virtual money". QLUE incorporates advanced techniques and unique search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions, enabling investigators to quickly and visually trace, track and monitor transactions in their fight against terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, child pornography, corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other cyber crimes.

Investor Relations - USA

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Scott Eckstein, VP of Market Intelligence

email: BlockChainGroup@KCSA.com

D: +1-212-896-1254

Investor Relations - Canada

Skanderbeg Capital Advisors

Adam Ross

email: adam@skanderbegcapital.com

P: +1-604-687-7130

BIG Investor Relations

Anthony Zelen

D: +1-778-819-8705

email: anthony@blockchaingroup.io

For more information and to register to BIG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.blockchaingroup.io/. Follow @blocksearch on Twitter. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIG's expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIG's products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.