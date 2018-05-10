Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2018 field program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

The objectives of the 2018 drilling program are:

To expand the high grade lead-zinc mineralisation at Bridge Zone; Develop a Mineral Resource around the high grade but isolated sulphide intersection in PVRD156 drilled late in the 2017 program (36.61 m @ 9.07% Pb, 3.04% Zn, see VTT news release February 28, 2018), interpreted as a previously unidentified fold structure in Zone 3; Undertake further metallurgical drilling and test work on transition mineralisation; and Exploration drilling on nearby lead-zinc targets.



AMC Consultants (Canada) have been retained to undertake the Pegmont Mineral Resource update, work is in progress and the Company expects to be able to announce results around the end of May. AMC Consultants are the authors of the two previous Pegmont Mineral Resource Estimates.





The Company is also pleased to announce 100% exercise of the 50,000,000 common share purchase warrants, exercised at a price of $0.10. Proceeds of the exercise of the warrants will be used to fund the 2018 exploration program and general working capital.





Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO commented "we appreciate the continued strong support of our shareholders, many of which exercised their warrants in advance, during 2017, which demonstrated their commitment to our Company and enabled us to expand the 2017 drilling program which in part allowed us to undertake resource drilling in the Bridge Zone discovery such that it will be included in the upcoming mineral resource update."





The Company is also announcing the resignation of Douglas Ramshaw as a Director. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr Ramshaw for his tremendous contribution to the Company over the last four years, Mr Ramshaw wishes to dedicate more time to his current executive role elsewhere. Mr Ramshaw's oversight committee memberships will be taken up by the Company's other independent Directors; David Baker and Doug Flegg.





The Company has granted 2,700,000 Performance Share Units (PSU's) to executives and consultants, which are subject to certain vesting provisions over a two year period.





About The Pegmont Lead Zinc Project





Pegmont is a stratiform, Broken Hill-Type deposit that outcrops with an overall shallow dip to the south east and is hosted in a magnetite-rich banded iron formation within high grade metamorphic rocks. The project consists of three granted mining leases and one exploration permit that cover an area of approximately 8,290 ha.





Pegmont is situated in the Mount Isa - McArthur Mineral Province, which hosts one of the world's richest endowments of lead-zinc-silver mineralization, including several world-class lead-zinc-silver mines.





Pegmont is located 25 km west of South 32's Cannington silver-lead-zinc operation, one of the world's largest producers of lead and silver and 28 km north of Chinova Resources' Osborne copper-gold operations. Pegmont is proximal to existing infrastructure including public roads, mine haul roads, rail, and a natural gas pipe line for power generation.





In June 2017 Vendetta updated the Mineral Resource estimate for Pegmont, see Table below, for full details please see Vendetta's news release, VTT2017-NR#6, June 27th, 2017 and the NI 43-101 technical report "Pegmont Resource Update June 2017" available on SEDAR.





Table 1. June 2017 Pegmont Mineral Resource Estimate*





Area Classification Material type Tonnes (kt) Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Open Pit

(Zones 1,2,3, & BHZ) Indicated Transition 685 5.2 2.5 9 Sulphide 1,379 5.7 2.7 11 Total 2,064 5.5 2.6 10 Inferred Transition 1,035 5.3 2.6 8 Sulphide 5,276 5.5 2.4 9 Total 6,311 5.4 2.4 9 Underground

(Zones 4 & 5) Indicated Sulphide 181 5.7 2.6 8 Inferred Sulphide 3,336 4.1 3.8 6 TOTAL Indicated Transition 685 5.2 2.5 9 Sulphide 1,560 5.7 2.7 10 Total 2,245 5.6 2.6 10 Inferred Transition 1,035 5.3 2.6 8 Sulphide 8,612 4.9 2.9 8 Total 9,647 5.0 2.9 8

Notes on above Table:

The Mineral Resource update has been prepared by independent qualified persons ("QPs") J.M. Shannon P.Geo, D Nussipakynova, P.Geo, M. Angus MAIG, P. Lebleu P.Eng, and A Riles MAIG, all of AMC Consultants, and has an effective date of 22 June 2017.

CIM definitions were used for the Mineral Resources.

Commodity price assumptions: Lead US$0.90/lb, Zinc US$0.95/lb and Silver US$15/oz.

Using drilling results to 8th May 2017.

Specific Gravity is applied based on oxidation state and zone to capture variation in mineralogy between the zones. Transitions specific gravity varied between 3.32 and 3.90 and sulphide specific gravity varied between 3.86 and 4.08.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resource tonnage have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.





About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on the advanced stage Pegmont Lead-Zinc project in Queensland, Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAusIMM, MAIG, a Director of Vendetta, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this press release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Williams"

Michael Williams

President & CEO

