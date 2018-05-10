Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), continues its International expansion with the opening of its 50th restaurant in Spain. The franchise, PJ Espana Pizzerias S.L. (PJ Espana) is owned by Drake Enterprises AG. Drake opened its first Papa John's restaurant in Madrid in May 2016. Drake is currently present in Madrid, Barcelona, Gijón, Bilbao, Toledo, Valladolid, Zaragoza, León and Burgos.

"We're thrilled with the growth we've experienced with the Papa John's brand in both Barcelona and Madrid," said Catalina Silva, Managing Director of Operations for Drake Group. "We look forward to further expanding BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. to all parts of Spain." Drake is also the Papa John's franchisee in Chile.

"Drake is a very successful franchise group that has proven their commitment to the brand," said Tim O'Hern, Senior Vice President Chief Development Officer of Papa John's. "We're pleased with their hard work and dedication in opening the Spain market and introducing customers to our quality pizza."

Papa John's International is currently looking for potential franchisees in Paris, France, as well as Belgium and Denmark.

