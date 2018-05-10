Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the key steps to master customer intelligence

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Organizations that make the best use of data can take advantage of treasured insights that inform decision-making. Also, when exploited to its fullest advantage, customer intelligence can reveal prospects to set your business apart from the competition."

Customer intelligence is a process of gathering, studying, and applying quantitative and qualitative information about the environment and the customer, with significance to the organization's relationship with the customer. An effective customer intelligence solution directly influences business growth, mainly the profitability and revenue of organizations. It offers functional insights on the preferences and needs of the customers. Also, customer intelligence can help find new market trends along with new avenues and tools for customer relationship management (CRM). Infiniti has listed the key steps to master customer intelligence in this whitepaper.

Key steps to master customer intelligence

Know your customers - This is an important step to drive business value from customer intelligence and better understand your customer's preferences and needs. It contains the management prioritization and strategic alignment to make strategy-driven business decisions.

This is an important step to drive business value from customer intelligence and better understand your customer's preferences and needs. It contains the management prioritization and strategic alignment to make strategy-driven business decisions. Develop strategic insights - It becomes indispensable to take planned decisions based on the insights to attain maximum benefits from customer intelligence. Capitalizing on the use of data analytic tools and other similar technologies without the correct information on demand and prioritization leads to the risk of resource wastage.

It becomes indispensable to take planned decisions based on the insights to attain maximum benefits from customer intelligence. Capitalizing on the use of data analytic tools and other similar technologies without the correct information on demand and prioritization leads to the risk of resource wastage. Act on the developed insights - This step includes applying the derived insights to attain value realization. Such an understanding also help firms to set themselves apart by framing different strategies for value propositions, improving service levels, and developing personalized omnichannel campaigns.

This step includes applying the derived insights to attain value realization. Such an understanding also help firms to set themselves apart by framing different strategies for value propositions, improving service levels, and developing personalized omnichannel campaigns. To read more, download a FREE sample

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

