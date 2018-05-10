TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Kimann Engineering Pte. Ltd. Converts Promissory Note Into Common Shares

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (OTCQX: TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMist™, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog registered as Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") for use as a hospital-healthcare disinfectant, and general disinfectant, including C. diff, h1n1, norovirus, salmonella and MRSA, announced that Kimann Engineering Pte. Ltd. converted its $700,000 promissory note into common shares.

The terms of the note, due in June 2019, provided for 4% interest annually and was convertible into TOMI common stock at $.54/share. In consideration of the holder's early conversion, the Company agreed to permit the holder to convert the note at $.46/share and agreed to pay the interest in full through the due date in common shares priced on the conversion date.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, has stated, "We are focused on shoring up our balance sheet and increasing our revenues. This debt reduction program provides immediate value to our investors and our company as we gear up for expansion."

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHP™. Represented by the SteraMist™ brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

