Northwest IL 17th Congressional District: Fawell Calls For Facebook To Be Declared A Public Utility

GALENA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Bill Fawell, Republican U.S. Congressional candidate for the 17th District, is calling for Facebook to be declared a Public Utility and fully regulated by the Federal Communications Commission after Facebook censored his Elect Fawell Facebook page.

While Facebook has finally provided Fawell with a written policy of what is acceptable and what is not, "they have not yet released their appeals process other than to state it will be post-placing it in conflict with our 1st Amendment freedom of speech and the due process required by the 4th Amendment of our Bill of Rights," said Fawell.

The Bill of Rights in the United States Constitution requires unimpeded freedom of speech in the 1st Amendment, and the 4th Amendment requires due process before any judgment can be passed on the exercise of those rights contained within the Bill of Rights.

"Given that Facebook is universally utilized by the American people and that we pay for this service by exchanging our personal information, Facebook has become the IT modern day version of interactive television, radio and telephone, all of which are regulated," Fawell said.

"And given their official guidelines are not in conformity with our Constitution's Bill of Rights, they leave us no choice but to declare Facebook a utility and submit it to FCC regulation.

"What I find even more disconcerting is a recent report that Facebook has instituted an unwritten policy of slowing the sharing of political information which Facebook finds offensive, sidestepping the entire process they have issued in order to avoid regulation," Fawell stated.

Author Eric Zuesse's report on strategic-culture.org recently exposed a new shadow policy by Facebook of slowing down the sharing of conservatively-oriented political views on Facebook, which is much less noticeable then outright censorship as a means to control information, a policy unmentioned in their recently released policy of usage.

"I believe this is a very dangerous precedent if true and must be investigated. For this to come so closely on the heels of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance before the Senate is most worrisome, and underlines the need for Facebook to be declared the public utility that it is, and leaves us with no alternative but that it must be regulated," Fawell concluded.

Visit www.ElectFawell.com to support Fawell's campaign and to review his earlier endorsement of what he calls Liberty Legislation: 1) Term Limits, 2) the REINS Act, which restores the powers to make laws back to our Congress and away from federal agencies, and 3) HR 24/S 26, the Federal Reserve Bank Transparency Act and an audit of the Fed; view his explanations on Youtube at https://youtu.be/xpgi8NoX8yg; on Twitter @billfawell; at Facebook.com/electfawell; or www.electfawell.com/fawell-blog to check the link to the blog page.





For further info, contact:

Bill Fawell

815-353-9888

bill@electfawell.com

SOURCE: Northwest IL 17th Congressional District