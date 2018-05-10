New Solutions Provide MSP and Enterprise Operations Teams Service Level Visibility Into Critical Services, Including SD-WAN and Complex Wi-Fi Deployments

SevOne, a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions, today unveiled a set of new offerings for enterprise and multi-tenant MSP operations and engineering teams to monitor the next generation branch office. The new SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution 2.0 and Enterprise Wi-Fi Monitoring Solution 2.0, when layered onto the base capabilities of the SevOne Data Platform, provide insight into all the network services required for enterprise branch office success.

Enterprises are embracing multi-vendor, next generation SD-WAN services with Wi-Fi only access to deliver unmatched user experiences to network services and business critical applications to their increasingly mobile workforce. Whether enterprises manage these next generation services themselves or consume them through MSPs, systems that collect and analyze SD-WAN and Wi-Fi management data are required to provide operational insight from the user perspective to correlate it with infrastructure performance data. Through these innovative software solutions, businesses today are able to increase network performance and availability to gain a greater competitive edge and increase success.

The SevOne SD-WAN and Enterprise Wi-Fi Monitoring Solutions deliver MSP and enterprise IT operations and engineering teams over a dozen new interactive dashboards for unparalleled visibility of their multi-vendor-based SD-WANs and Wi-Fi deployments. These standard dashboards can then be modified and stitched together as visual workflows and shared across organizational teams to fit into IT operational models. With these new offerings, business users now have real-time and historical insight into their existing MPLS-based WAN, their new SD-WAN, and the wired and wireless-based branch office within the same dashboard. A new "breadcrumbs" dashboard also enables MSP and IT managers to look at past performances of up to one year and visually follow specific users' Wi-Fi connectivity and performance.

"MSPs and enterprises are rapidly adopting SD-WAN Wi-Fi-based access to network services and critical business applications to empower their branch offices and increase productivity among their mobile workforce," said Jim Melvin, SVP, Marketing and Corporate Development. "The SevOne SD-WAN and Enterprise Wi-Fi Monitoring Solutions assure network availability and provide complete Wi-Fi infrastructure visibility, enabling enterprise and multi-tenant MSP operations and engineering teams to ensure the expected levels of network service. This increased visibility provides automated insight into service quality from wireless devices and the wireless infrastructure used in today's modern branch office."

Key Benefits of the New SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring and Wi-Fi Monitoring Solutions

Eases the transition to next generation enterprise branch offices Monitor existing MPLS WAN, new software-defined WAN, wired and Wi-Fi based branch offices from the same dashboard. Also, automatically monitor new SD-WAN infrastructure as soon as it's deployed or any new users on Wi-Fi as soon as they join the network.

Monitor existing MPLS WAN, new software-defined WAN, wired and Wi-Fi based branch offices from the same dashboard. Also, automatically monitor new SD-WAN infrastructure as soon as it's deployed or any new users on Wi-Fi as soon as they join the network. Extensibility Extend visibility to other critical assets including enterprise campus and software-defined datacenters.

Assesses business impact The SevOne solutions understands how SD-WAN and Wi-Fi infrastructure performance affects user's applications and services.

The SevOne solutions understands how SD-WAN and Wi-Fi infrastructure performance affects user's applications and services. Flexibility Modify any of the solution's dashboards to easily create and share new dashboards. These can then be stitched together as workflows across IT teams to better fit into the IT operational model.

About SevOne

SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor environments to deliver valuable insights and enable new efficiencies through automation. SevOne offers several pre-built solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.

