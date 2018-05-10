

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) said that its shareowners elected a Board of Directors for a one-year term and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accountants. Thirteen directors stood for election to the Board, and all were elected by wide margins.



UPS shareowners also approved the 2018 omnibus incentive compensation plan, which is intended to optimize UPS profitability and growth through annual and long-term incentives that are consistent with the company's goals.



In other matters, UPS shareowners did not approve proposals to prepare an annual report on lobbying activities, to reduce the voting power of class A stock from 10 votes per share to one vote per share, and to integrate sustainability metrics into executive compensation.



