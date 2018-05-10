

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC ('Rathbones')



RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTIFICATION REQUIRED BY LISTING RULE 9.6.18



At the forty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ on Thursday 10 May 2018, all the resolutions proposed (which were contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 6 April 2018) were passed on a poll.



Resolutions 1 to 16 were ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 were special resolutions.



The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website at www.rathbones.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings . A copy has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The results of the poll were as follows:



+--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ | | | | | | | | Votes| | | | | | | | | |cast as| | | | | | | | | | a % of| | | | | | | | | | the| | | | | | | | | | voting| | | |Resolution | For| %| Against| %|Votes cast|capital|Withheld| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |1 |To adopt the | | | | | | | | | |report and | | | | | | | | | |accounts for | | | | | | | | | |the year ended| | | | | | | | | |31 December | | | | | | | | | |2017 |40,624,676| 99.94| 22,580| 0.06|40,647,256| 79.15%| 437,752| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |2 |To approve the| | | | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | | |report for the| | | | | | | | | |year ended 31 | | | | | | | | | |December 2017 |35,351,465| 86.91|5,323,547|13.09|40,675,012| 79.20%| 409,995| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |3 |To approve the| | | | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | | |policy |34,588,745| 85.07|6,068,046|14.93|40,656,791| 79.17%| 428,216| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |4 |To approve the| | | | | | | | | |amendments to | | | | | | | | | |the rules of | | | | | | | | | |the 2015 | | | | | | | | | |Executive | | | | | | | | | |Incentive Plan|40,481,820| 98.82| 483,186| 1.18|40,965,006| 79.77%| 120,003| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |5 |To declare a | | | | | | | | | |final dividend| | | | | | | | | |of 39p per | | | | | | | | | |share for the | | | | | | | | | |year ended 31 | | | | | | | | | |December 2017 |41,071,609|100.00| 0| 0.00|41,071,609| 79.97%| 13,400| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |6 |To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Mark Nicholls | | | | | | | | | |as a director |40,741,860| 99.38| 253,960| 0.62|40,995,820| 79.83%| 89,188| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |7 |To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Philip Howell | | | | | | | | | |as a director |40,600,078| 99.20| 328,711| 0.80|40,928,789| 79.70%| 156,220| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |8 |To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Paul Stockton | | | | | | | | | |as a director |40,952,990| 99.71| 117,060| 0.29|41,070,050| 79.97%| 14,959| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |9 |To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |James Dean as | | | | | | | | | |a director |40,816,545| 99.69| 125,770| 0.31|40,942,315| 79.72%| 142,694| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |10|To elect Sarah| | | | | | | | | |Gentleman as a| | | | | | | | | |director |39,987,402| 98.96| 420,298| 1.04|40,407,700| 78.68%| 677,309| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |11|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Kathryn | | | | | | | | | |Matthews as a | | | | | | | | | |director |40,754,874| 99.54| 187,441| 0.46|40,942,315| 79.72%| 142,694| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |12|To re-elect | | | | | | | | | |Jim Pettigrew | | | | | | | | | |as a director |40,825,848| 99.69| 127,331| 0.31|40,953,179| 79.74%| 131,830| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |13|To re-appoint | | | | | | | | | |KPMG LLP as | | | | | | | | | |auditors of | | | | | | | | | |the Company |40,543,803| 99.17| 339,124| 0.83|40,882,927| 79.61%| 202,081| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |14|To authorise | | | | | | | | | |the audit | | | | | | | | | |committee to | | | | | | | | | |agree the | | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | | |auditors |40,898,049| 99.85| 59,959| 0.15|40,958,008| 79.75%| 127,001| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |15|To approve an | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |make political| | | | | | | | | |donations and | | | | | | | | | |to incur | | | | | | | | | |political | | | | | | | | | |expenditure |40,094,279| 97.88| 870,475| 2.12|40,964,754| 79.77%| 120,255| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |16|To approve a | | | | | | | | | |general | | | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | | | |allot ordinary| | | | | | | | | |shares |39,444,329| 96.30|1,514,485| 3.70|40,958,814| 79.75%| 126,195| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |17|To authorise | | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | | |disapplication| | | | | | | | | |of pre-emption| | | | | | | | | |rights |40,752,585| 99.51| 198,864| 0.49|40,951,449| 79.74%| 133,560| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |18|To further | | | | | | | | | |authorise the | | | | | | | | | |disapplication| | | | | | | | | |of pre-emption| | | | | | | | | |rights | | | | | | | | | |regarding | | | | | | | | | |shares issued | | | | | | | | | |in connection | | | | | | | | | |with an | | | | | | | | | |acquisition or| | | | | | | | | |capital | | | | | | | | | |investment |37,123,070| 90.65|3,828,378| 9.35|40,951,448| 79.74%| 133,560| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |19|To authorise | | | | | | | | | |market | | | | | | | | | |purchases of | | | | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | | | | |shares |40,620,735| 99.18| 337,697| 0.82|40,958,432| 79.75%| 126,576| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+ |20|To authorise | | | | | | | | | |the convening | | | | | | | | | |of a general | | | | | | | | | |meeting (other| | | | | | | | | |than the AGM) | | | | | | | | | |of not less | | | | | | | | | |than 14 days' | | | | | | | | | |notice |40,073,540| 97.84| 884,773| 2.16|40,958,313| 79.75%| 126,696| +--+--------------+----------+------+---------+-----+----------+-------+--------+



For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes cast are expressed as a percentage of 51,356,140 ordinary shares. A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote 'for' or 'against' a resolution. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Ali Johnson Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7399 0326



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX