Eli Lilly has agreed to buy biotech Armo Biosciences for around $1.6bn in cash, or $50 per share. The deal will boost Lilly's clinical portfolio with the biotech's lead immuno-oncology asset, pegilodecakin, which is being studied in multiple tumour types, the company said on Thursday. Pegilodecakin is currently being studied in a phase 3 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer, as well as earlier-phase trials in lung and renal cell cancer, melanoma and other solid tumour types. The business also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...