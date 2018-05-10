The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. US initial jobless claims held steady near a 48-year low at 211,000, beating expectations for an increase to 218,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average was down 5,500 from the previous week's unrevised average to 216,000, marking the lowest level since December 1969. The Labor Department said claims-taking procedures in Puerto Rico and in the ...

