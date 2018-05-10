Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group (OTCPK: FAGI) Participates in Visa's Everywhere Initiative Program: Financial Services Initiative to Solve Payment and Commerce Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), a holding company, is pleased to announce that in a continued effort to expand operations of its newly-acquired subsidiaries MY PAY and Kelevra Digital Solutions SA de CV ("Kelevra Digital Solutions"), met with Visa and Finnovista representatives this week in Mexico City as part of Visa's Everywhere Initiative.

Visa is aggressively targeting Latin America and the Caribbean for service offering expansion and is meeting with select financial services provider start-ups. Desired financial services targets are capable of meeting diverse local market needs by transforming payment services and commerce in the region. Visa's Everywhere Initiative is a global innovation program that tasks start-ups like MY PAY with solving payment and commerce challenges, enhancing their product offerings, and providing visionary solutions for Visa's partner network.

Full Alliance executives met with Visa and Finnovista representatives to discuss potential collaboration for the initiative. Mr. Galván Lopez, Vice President of Business Development for Latin America, represented Full Alliance Group. Mr. Galván Lopez is the architect behind MY PAY, our innovative POS Banking and Financial Service, Smartphone banking, and bill payment solution. MY PAY removes obstacles to financial services currently faced by the majority of the population in Latin America. The MY PAY platform provides competitive technology tools to underserved markets including the unbanked and small businesses like grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, etc.

The Company believes MY PAY and Kelevra Digital Solutions are positioned to grow significantly within the domestic Mexican financial services and FinTech markets. This will allow the Company to leverage international opportunities as well as benefit from synergies with other Full Alliance Group companies.

The Full Alliance Group is excited to participate in additional meetings over the next few weeks and anticipates making further announcements regarding "Visa's Everywhere Initiative" program as the process moves forward.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, nutraceuticals and computer software development. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

