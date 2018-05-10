ABI Research's May 16 Webinar Explores an Uncertain Augmented Reality Market

OYSTER BAY, New York, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

30-Minute Webinar: Understanding an Uncertain Augmented Reality Market

Presented by ABI Research's Principal Analyst, Eric Abbruzzese



WHEN:

Date: May 16, 2018 (Wednesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session



WHO:

WHY:

While most of the market agrees that Augmented Reality is a revolution waiting to happen, questions surround why it still hasn't. Growth potential is strong in enterprise, but barriers to adoption remain. The consumer market has a different albeit equally promising path, with even more barriers to identify and overcome. This webinar will present an introduction and refresh on the current AR landscape, identify these barriers, and present potential resulting outcomes.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

How is the current AR market different than it was over the past few years?

What has been/will be the impact of mobile device augmented reality?

What are the most significant obstacles holding back AR, and how can these be addressed?

What other technologies and markets will impact AR?

What parallels are there between the consumer and enterprise AR markets that can be leveraged?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here

