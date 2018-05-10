Gainey Capital Corp.: Gainey Capital Completes Upgrades At Huajicori Mill

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV: GNC) (OTC PINK: GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed upgrades to its Huajicori mill and anticipates processing the mineralized bulk sample material during the coming weeks.

The upgrades at the 300 tonne per day Huajicori mill included electrical and mechanical improvements and maintenance. Major upgrades to the electrical system were completed and approved by engineers from the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), the government-controlled power company. In addition, wear parts in the grinding circuit have been inspected and replaced. With the repairs and upgrades now complete, the mill is ready to begin processing material.

The Company is now planning to move forward with processing the bulk sample to be sourced and supplied by Grupo Wolinak S.A. de C.V., as outlined in the news release dated February 28, 2018. Results of the bulk sample processing will be released once the testwork is finalized.

In conjunction with advancing the toll milling operations, the company continues to evaluate additional gold - silver exploration projects located in Mexico for acquisition as it moves to establish a more diversified presence.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David Coburn"

David Coburn, Chief Executive Officer

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: 480-347-8904

E-mail: info@gaineycapital.com

Website: www.gaineycapital.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

SOURCE: Gainey Capital Corp.