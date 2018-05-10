Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Malcolm, P. Geo and Roger Gross to its Board of Directors and the appointment of Eric Balog as Vice-President, Corporate Development Mr. Malcolm has also been appointed to the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee.

Northern Sphere is also pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Board to assist in implementing the Company's current plans and identifying means to capitalize on future growth opportunities. The initial appointments to the Advisory Board are David Richardson and Ron Wortel.

"We are very pleased to have a talented group of individuals join our senior leadership team," commented A. John Carter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Collectively, they bring a unique set of skills and experience that will help the Company grow. We look forward to working with them in the years ahead."

The Company also announces the resignation of Denis Laviolette from its Board of Directors. Northern Sphere would like to thank Mr. Laviolette for his contributions to the Company and wish him success in his present and future endeavours.

About Northern Sphere's New Appointments

Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist who specializes in the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data to guide exploration and development activities. Since June 2017 he has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Generic Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company. Prior to his current role, Mr. Malcolm was employed at Detour Gold Corporation where he was involved in the discovery and delineation of the 58N gold deposit. Mr. Malcolm has also worked in the mineral exploration industry as a geologist or advisor for several junior explorers and mid-tier producers. Mr. Malcolm acts as a consultant to several boutique Toronto-based finance firms and junior mining companies with a focus on precious and base metals. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in geology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, both from Laurentian University.

Roger Gross was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Silver LLC in May 2014 and has overall responsibility for execution of the company's strategic priorities and operating plans. Mr. Gross also serves on the board of Crescent Silver LLC and Syringa Exploration Inc. Prior to joining Crescent Silver LLC, Mr. Gross served as Vice President of Nevada Operations for Midway Gold Corporation where he was responsible for management and permitting of Midway Gold's Pan Project near Ely, Nevada. With more than 32 years or experience in the copper, gold, coal and industrial minerals mining sectors, Mr. Gross held management positions for Freeport McMoRan Inc.'s Grasberg operation and Newmont Mining Corporation's Batu Hijau copper mine in Indonesia. He has executed improvements in safety, productivity, organizational effectiveness, people development, and regulatory and permitting functions. Mr. Gross holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the School of Mines and Engineering - Montana Tech.

Eric Balog is a mining focused investor relations professional who joined the sector in early 2000 and brings experience in both traditional and online investor relations. Mr. Balog has played key roles in professionalizing and expanding clients institutional and retail investor awareness programs.

Dave Richardson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Octaform Systems Inc. Octaform designs and markets a patented stay-in-place concrete forming system that offers benefits that no conventional forming system can equal. Mr. Richardson is currently a director of Richardson International Limited and GreenPower Motor Company Inc., which is paving the way for the future of clean energy transit. Mr. Richardson was a co-founder and director of Kodiak Exploration Limited and Prodigy Gold Inc. Mr. Richardson has also served on a number of other public and private boards throughout his career. He is a Director Emeritus of Ducks Unlimited Canada following 20 years on the board and remains dedicated to several other charities and philanthropic activities. Passionate about mental health he co-founded the charity 'The Stigma-Free Society' and serves as Chair on the Board of Directors.

Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., is a mining investment analyst with over 30 years in the industry. Mr. Wortel will provide the Company with expert project evaluation services to assist Northern Sphere in finding the best projects to match its strategy and the market's interest.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. In efforts to expedite and optimize mineral targeting on its assets, the Company is employing cutting-edge exploration technologies to generate robust mining projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

