

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - With special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election approaching its one-year anniversary, Vice President Mike Pence has suggested that it is time for the probe to be completed.



Pence argued during an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Thursday that completing the investigation is in the interest of the country.



'What I think is that it's been about a year since this investigation began,' Pence said. 'We've fully cooperated in it and in the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up.'



He added, 'And I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.'



President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to the investigation as a 'witch hunt' and argued Democrats are using alleged Russian interference as an excuse for Hillary Clinton's defeat.



In a post on Twitter on Monday, Trump suggested that Democrats want the investigation to continue long enough to impact the midterm elections.



'Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended?' Trump tweeted. 'Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late!'



Trump indicated in remarks last Friday that he would be willing to sit for an interview with Mueller as part of the investigation but argued that he must be treated fairly.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



