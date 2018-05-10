Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Shaft Couplings Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of shaft couplings and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the components and spares category analyze the cost drivers and its impact on the pricing and the overall category spend. It also offers a holistic view of the market from the buyers and the suppliers perspective.

"Engaging with the suppliers who adopt 3D printing and fabrication techniques in their manufacturing process is one of the procurement best practices for the buyers," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, the suppliers in the market also offer low-cost and lightweight shaft couplings from raw materials such as nylons, urethanes, thermoplastics, and derlin to meet the buyers specific requirements," added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for shaft couplings.

The growing utilization of shaft couplings as power and torque transmission devices

The relentless growth of the oil industry and increasing production of crude oil

The rise in demand for mechanical devices which can be used for transmitting power and torque

Shaft couplings supply market analysis

As shaft couplings find their prominence among major end-user industries, the buyers in the market prefer suppliers who offer timely delivery of the products. In addition, this helps the buyers to assess the suppliers based on their performance.

Category management strategies for shaft couplings

In the shaft couplings market, it becomes essential for large organizations to engage with multiple suppliers. Such engagements will help the category managers make informed and accurate business decisions.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

