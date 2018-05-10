AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics

BOTHELL, Washington, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today that in late 2017 it entered into a commercial supply agreement with MacroGenics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, for the manufacture of margetuximab, a clinical-stage, novel immune-optimized monoclonal antibody.

AGC Biologics has provided comprehensive development and validation services for margetuximab since 2014, and plans to implement a transition to commercial supply services.

Margetuximab is an investigational product that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2. HER2 is expressed by tumor cells in breast, gastroesophageal, bladder and other forms of solid tumor cancers, making it a key marker for biologic therapy. Margetuximab has an Fc domain, which was engineered to enhance engagement and activation of the immune system.

"Patients with late-stage cancer, such as metastatic breast cancer, often have limited choices and greater uncertainty regarding what drug will be most effective as the next step in their treatment path," said Gustavo Mahler, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics. "We're thrilled to work alongside MacroGenics in potentially bringing margetuximab to the market - filling a critical need, and delivering a promising new treatment option, if approved, with the chance to meaningfully impact patients' lives."

"We're pleased to have worked with AGC Biologics to bring the development of margetuximab to this point, getting MacroGenics closer to our goal of providing a possibly meaningful advance to patients in need," said Tom Spitznagel, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Development & Manufacturing at MacroGenics. "AGC Biologics has been an important partner throughout the development and validation process, providing the expertise, technology and customized flexibility to facilitate the exciting path of margetuximab from development to pre-commercialization."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com

