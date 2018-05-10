

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump thanked North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday for his role in the release of three Americans detained in the reclusive communist country for several months.



In remarks from Andrews Air Force Base, Trump said Kim 'really was excellent' to the three men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim.



'This is a wonderful thing that he released the folks early. That was a big thing. Very important to me,' Trump said.



'I think he did this because I really think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world,' the president added. 'I really believe that.'



The release of the three Americans comes ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Kim that would be the first between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea.



Trump predicted that the meeting will be a 'very big success' and said the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would be his 'proudest achievement.'



