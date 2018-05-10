Patrick Larmon, chief executive of cleaning products supplier Bunzl's North American operations, lowered his stake in the FTSE 100 firm by 34,000 ordinary shares on Thursday, shortly after being awarded the shares as a part of the group's long-term incentive plan. Larmon, who is set to retire from Bunzl at the end of the year after being a member since 1990, disposed of the shares at a price of 2,196.93p each for a total value of £746,956. The distribution and outsourcing giant has seen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...