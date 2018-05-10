Specialist brick, land development and landfill company Michelmersh Brick Holdings has performed well in the first four months of the year, its shareholders heard on Thursday, as they gathered for the firm's annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm said Carlton Main Brickworks was proving to be an "excellent acquisition", and was performing as anticipated. "I am looking forward to its full year contribution to the group's results in 2018," said chairman Martin Warner. "At this early stage of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...