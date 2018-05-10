sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,06 Euro		+0,005
+0,47 %
WKN: A0B6TZ ISIN: GB00B013H060 Ticker-Symbol: MPO 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC1,06+0,47 %