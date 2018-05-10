Critical power control components manufacturer XP Power has agreed to acquire US power supplies designer Glassman in a deal worth $44.5m. Glassman, based in New Jersey, supplies the industrial and technology sectors with a range of standard, modified and custom high voltage, high power conversion products, sharing several customers with XP. While there is no direct overlap in product lines, XP highlighted the fact that the power supply solutions of the two companies "are highly complementary", ...

