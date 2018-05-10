Business telecom services provider Toople issued its financial results for the six months ended 31 March on Thursday, reporting a 10% increase in revenues over the second half of the 2017 financial year to £0.69m. The London-listed firm said it saw a 63% increase in orders of revenue-generating units, alongside a 38% rise in billable customers. It reported a 54% increase in direct small-to-medium enterprise customer revenue, and a 7% improvement in gross profit, compared with the previous six ...

