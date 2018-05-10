Plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer Robinson reported sales growth of 15% in the first four months of 2018 on Thursday, as investors gathered for its annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm reported underlying volumes 10% higher, with the balance of the increase put down to resin prices and foreign exchange rates. "With higher costs associated with our plans for business growth, profits in this period are at a similar level to 2017," said chairman Richard Clothier. "There are ...

