Trinidad and Tobago-focussed exploration and production company Trinity Exploration posted its preliminary results for the 12 months ended 31 December on Thursday, confirming that it maintained a low operating break-even and high operating margin production. The AIM-traded firm said it was "highly profitable" in the current oil price environment, while remaining resilient to lower oil prices, with operating earnings rising 77% to $11m. Its operating margin improved to 24.3%, from 17.6% in 2016, ...

