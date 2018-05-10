Tensions in the Middle East heightened overnight Thursday as Israel launched air strikes against Iranian targets inside Syria in retaliation for a rocket attack on the Golan Heights it pinned on Iran. Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said the retaliatory strikes had hit nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria". "They need to remember the saying that if it rains on us, it'll storm on them. I hope we've finished this episode and everyone understood," he told a security conference. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...