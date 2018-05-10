Consumer prices in the States advanced by slightly less-than-expected last month despite a bounce back in energy costs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of gain for headline CPI advanced by 0.2% month-on-month and by 2.5% versus the year-ago period in April. Economists had penciled increases of 0.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Food price gains sped up, rising by 0.3% on the month after 0.1% increase in March, while those of energy bounced back by 1.4% after the drop of 2.8% seen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...