InnoStudio Inc.: InnoStudio Continues To Push Chemistry Towards The Stars

BUDAPEST, Hungary and BOSTON, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoStudio is pleased to announce that its proposal for holding a Special Session on Space Chemistry at the 69th International Astronautical Congress entitled "Space Chemistry: a Key to Fostering Space Exploration" has been accepted. This is the first time that a special session on this topic will be held at such a prestigious event. The congress will take place in Bremen, Germany between the 1st and 5th October 2018. The above special session will be held as part of the technical programme. We believe that the acceptance of this topic as a special session greatly emphasizes the importance of Space Chemistry for the future of the Space Industry.

IAC2018 Special Sessions are to supplement the regular technical programme of the congress and provide a sample of the state-of-the-art research and development in both academia and industry in special, novel, challenging and emerging topics in the field of space. Special Sessions emphasize multi-disciplinary and transversal aspects, as well as cutting-edge topics of space exploration.

The list of accepted Special Sessions can be found at http://www.iafastro.org/events/iac/iac- 2018/technical-programme/special-sessions/ (http://www.iafastro.org/events/iac/iac-%202018/technical-programme/special-sessions/).

We are also happy to announce that InnoStudio's experts will give a presentation at the 3rd Space Chemistry Symposium - "Chemistry in Space & Past, Present & Future", which will be held on the 254th ACS National Meeting & Exposition between 19th and 23rd August 2018 in Boston, US.

The topics of the symposium will cover a wide range of pioneering chemistry technologies from space perspectives, including flow chemistry, nanomaterials and new platforms for microgravity research onboard the International Space Station. These innovations are expected to make an essential contribution towards facilitating space exploration missions and human expeditions.

Finally, a perspective article written by InnoStudio's space experts was published in the Journal of Flow Chemistry. The paper summarizes the state of the art of space chemistry, analyzes the suitability of flow chemistry in an extraterrestrial environment, and discusses some of the challenges and opportunities in space chemistry.

Read the article here: https://akademiai.com/doi/pdf/10.1556/1846.2017.00033 (https://akademiai.com/doi/pdf/10.1556/1846.2017.00033)

About InnoStudio Inc.

InnoStudio Inc. was founded in 2013 as a spin-off of Cominnex Inc. The companies belong to Darholding, which is a leading innovation house specialized on innovative spin-out companies. The three pillars of success are: a strong scientific background, a wide network of relationships with top companies and a special management approach.

InnoStudio Inc. is specialized in innovating on high risk, high gain fields with high importance such as:

· Nanotechnology: applying dynamic flow systems for generating nanoparticles, primarily for life science and chemistry related fields. e.g. Innostudio formulates first-tier agrochemical substances in collaboration with Agrothetis Inc.

· Artificial Intelligence and Chemometrics: adapting them for developing software solutions needed by sister corporations in the Darholding network and other users for pharma and bioscience related discovery, flow chemistry, microfluidics and nanotechnology.

· Improving bioavailability of natural products: adapting complex physicochemical solutions, including nanotechnology, for enhancing and optimizing skin penetration of natural products in aromatherapy, cosmetics and other flavour and fragrance fields.

· Space Chemistry: bringing experimental chemistry to space by incubating a research and development team of specialists.

Together with two other companies of the Darholding network, ThalesNano Inc. and ComInnex Inc. the Space Chemistry Studio of InnoStudio is working on the Space Chemistry Project for shaping the future of chemistry in space. The Space Chemistry Project was founded by the Flow Chemistry Society on Switzerland in 2014 for bringing chemistry to the space. Today it has more than 40 members from 5 continents. (http://spaceflow.org/ (http://spaceflow.org/))