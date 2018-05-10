BurstIQ, Inc.: Collaborative Healthcare Solutions and BurstIQ Announce Partnership for Blockchain-based Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Reporting

CHS's Mandatory Reporting Tools will Leverage BurstIQ's Blockchain-based Platform to Improve Data Security and Enable Real-time Sharing Between Healthcare Systems and Law Enforcement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / Collaborative Healthcare Solutions (CHS) and BurstIQ, Inc. announced today a partnership to develop a next-generation digitized reporting solution for emergency medical providers and other mandatory reporters. The new proprietary blockchain-based data platform will allow CHS to securely manage highly sensitive health data and enable seamless and secure data sharing between health systems, law enforcement and other responding agencies.

CHS's flagship product, Domestic Violence Report and Referral (DVRR), significantly improved ER-based mandatory reporting rates in a large multi-site pilot. In February, the company launched a digital Sexual Assault reporting tool for the State of California in partnership with several state agencies.

CHS is currently developing a comprehensive platform for all interpersonal violence reports, including domestic violence and sexual assault. Incorporating BurstIQ's proprietary blockchain-based data platform will ensure that personal health data is managed in a highly secure environment and that critical information can be seamlessly shared between health systems, law enforcement and other responding agencies.

"When it comes to domestic violence and sexual assault, the ability to quickly and securely share information with health systems, law enforcement agencies and support services is absolutely critical to the victim's privacy and safety," says JP Ziegler, CEO of CHS. "The BurstIQ platform allows us to securely share highly sensitive information in real time without compromising victims' privacy."

BurstIQ's CEO, Frank Ricotta, commented, "CHS has created an absolutely invaluable solution for supporting the needs of mandatory reporters, law enforcement agencies and, most importantly, victims. CHS is saving lives and we are proud to be partnering with them."

About Collaborative Healthcare Solutions

Collaborative Healthcare Solutions' (CHS) mission is to enable continuous improvement in the care, protection and lives of victims of domestic violence (DV), sexual assault and other interpersonal crimes. CHS believes that victims are best served when health care providers, law enforcement and community services work in concert to support victims. CHS fulfills this goal by providing electronic reporting, storage and distribution of medical and forensic records that enable this interdepartmental collaboration. This collaboration benefits each of these constituents independently - but ultimately and most importantly - it ensures that victims and their children receive the best support, care and protection.

For more information visit http://collabhealth.solutions

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ™ is a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, understand, and control their health data. The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to transact through a network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, increase health access and personal empowerment, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. It's not just your data. It's your life.

For more information visit http://www.burstiq.com/

