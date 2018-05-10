Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to release its methodology for rating securities backed by European residential mortgages and the related UK Addendum. The European RMBS Methodology addresses KBRA's approach to rating mortgage securitisations consisting of residential collateral originated in European countries. The UK Addendum is a country specific addendum that addresses analytical considerations specific to prime, buy-to-let, and non-conforming mortgages in the United Kingdom.

The publication outlines several determinants used in formulating KBRA ratings, which include the following: (i) Review and analysis of the loan originator, servicer, and other key transaction participants, (ii) Review of Agreed Upon Procedure Report(s), (iii) Loan credit analysis and RMBS modelling, (iv) Assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective; and (v) Ongoing surveillance of the transaction.

For more details, please click herefor access to the methodology.

The release of this RMBS methodology follows KBRA's publication of its Reverse Mortgage Securitisation Global Rating Methodology on March 8, 2018.

