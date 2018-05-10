Significant sales with package deals to major regional broadcasters

KEW MEDIA GROUP ("KEW MEDIA", "KEW" or the "Company") (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT) announced today that one of the companies in its group, London-based content distributor TCB Media Rights, has sold nearly 200 hours of content into the Nordic territories, with titles drawn from across its rapidly expanding catalogue of factual and factual entertainment programming.

Sweden's largest TV channel, TV4, has taken a 90-hour package of TCB titles, including the first nine series of CJZ/Greenstone's Border Patrol, seasons five to 12 of CJZ/Network Ten's Bondi Rescue and Matchlight/Motion Content Group's Highland Midwives

In a second package deal, TV2 Denmark has acquired over 40 hours of TCB content, including all three seasons of Icon Films' Animal Airport, Title Role Productions World's Wildest Flights, ITN Productions' Elizabeth,Stalkers and Cyber Scammers from Wild Pictures.

In other Nordic sales, CBS Reality has taken two seasons of Scandal Made Me Famous and four seasons of Murder Made Me Famous, produced by AMS Pictures for Reelz. Both series will air on CBS Reality's EMEA feed into the Nordics and CEE. BBC Worldwide, meanwhile, has acquired Title Role Productions' World's Wildest Weather for its BBC Earth Nordic and CEEMEA channels. ITN Productions' easyJet: Inside The Cockpit is headed for DR Denmark, while TVT Productions' Diana and the Paparazzi is set to air on TV2 Norway. Lastly, Border Patrol, seasons 11 to 12, and series nine of Bondi Rescue have been licensed by leading Finnish media group Sanoma.

Paul Heaney, CEO of TCB Media says "the range of deals done across a varied client base highlights the growing diversity of the slate and our continued aspiration to have the best unscripted content out there. As part of the KEW family, we are now more empowered to achieve this than ever."

About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; and the distribution companies: Content Media Corporation (now re-branded KEW MEDIA) and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a library of more than 10,000 hours, to almost every available viewing platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. We promote transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plan to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

