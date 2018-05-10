Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 3, 2018 to May 9, 2018:

Transaction

date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC

Code) 03.05.2018 88,682 51.7036 4,585,179 XPAR 04.05.2018 88,455 52.0067 4,600,253 XPAR 07.05.2018 74,295 52.313 3,886,594 XPAR 07.05.2018 38 51.88 1,971 CHIX 07.05.2018 123 51.9327 6,388 TRQX 07.05.2018 38 51.88 1,971 BATE 08.05.2018 197,766 52.1146 10,306,496 XPAR 08.05.2018 51,608 52.0808 2,687,786 CHIX 08.05.2018 22,950 52.15 1,196,843 TRQX 08.05.2018 12,167 52.1187 634,128 BATE 09.05.2018 54,079 52.411 2,834,334 XPAR Total 590,201 52.0872 30,741,943

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

